Expect to see more speed cameras in Connecticut

Typically, if you are caught speeding, police will pull you over and write you a ticket.

But with more speed enforcement cameras making their way to Connecticut, the next time you go past the speed limit, you might get your ticket in the mail.

Currently, the only town with full approval is the town of Washington.

But town leaders in Middletown said they hope to have cameras in high-risk areas by this summer.

Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, tells us Connecticut is late to the game. And more and more people may see these cameras in their town.

“It's been proven to improve safety in the states and countries that are using this type of technology,” Morgan said.

Morgan said something needs to be done.

“Everyone is seeing what's happening on our roadways. It doesn't matter if it's, you know, I-91 or Main Street. In your local community," Morgan said. "People are driving way too fast.”

Rob Langenauer from Cromwell agrees.

“People have to realize we drive way too fast,” Langenauer said.

Latonia Wright, of Middletown, said if it can help to reduce speeding, she is all for it.

“Whether it impacts this community or the next community, as long as it is impacting a community, it’s a start,” Wright said.

Rich Bachand, from Middletown, said if there is justification for cameras on high-risk roads, he thinks it is a good idea.

“I would look at the statistics and what road and pick out what road should be targeted for speed cameras," Bachand said. "Then I am all for it.”

Erik Costa, the chief of police in Middletown, said that’s the plan. He said these cameras will be put in high-risk areas, where there have been crashes and, in some cases, fatalities.

But before they can do that, they will need approval from the DOT.

"We will go over the plans with a fine-tooth comb and share that it meets the letter of the law," Morgan said. "Ensuring that those areas actually are high crash-risk areas, high red light-incident type areas."

Costa said the public is invited to their informational session at Middletown City Hall on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

There, they will discuss how the cameras work and where they plan on putting them.