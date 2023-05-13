Family, Friends Remember Slain Norwich Man; Manhunt for Shooter Continues

Dozens of people from family members to city leaders gathered this evening to remember the life of 19-year-old Camaury Norman-Clack, who died after being shot and killed Wednesday.

Police are still searching for his killer.

As the lyrics of hymns fill the air, people embraced each other as they remembered the life of Camaury Norman-Clack.

“He was humble. Very humble. Mild-mannered," Alicia Poe, a community organizer who knew Norman-Clack very well as he grew up in Norwich, said.

Poe says the young man stayed out of trouble and had a confident personality.

“He loved to be fly. He loved clothes, sneakers, shoes,” she said.

She says he was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and was a student at Eastern Connecticut State University, pursuing a degree in business in order to become an entrepreneur.

“He knew he had to work. He knew he had to go to college to work a business job. To own his own business,” Poe said.

Norwich Police say Norman-Clack was shot and killed outside his apartment complex Wednesday. Officers believe he was targeted. Poe believes whoever killed Norman-Clack was someone he tried to assist.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Stancovich Fabre as a suspect. An active arrest warrant for him include murder and gun charges. Investigators believes he was last seen driving this older model two door red Mustang with grey “bondo” filler.

At the vigil, many schoolmates of Norman-Clack came to show their support. City leaders say they are exploring ways to bring the community together like more after school programs to deter negative influences.

“We look forward to exploring more options to make sure the community is well-equipped and engaged against gun violence,” Swarnjit Singh, a Norwich city council member, said.

Anyone with any information as to where Fabre may be is being asked to contact Norwich Police.