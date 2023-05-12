Family, New Haven Community Remembers Fallen Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

The New Haven community gathered in New Haven Friday morning to honor the life and legacy of a fallen firefighter.

Two years ago, Ricardo Torres Jr. died in the line of duty while battling a large house fire. His family and the fire department he worked at are pushing forward in honor of him.

"Full of life, kinetic energy, a wonderful man," said Fire Chief John Alston.

Torres was a man who dedicated his life to saving lives. He died in the line of duty on May 12, 2021.

Now, his family and fellow brothers and sisters came together to mark two years since his tragic passing.

"You know, grieving never ends but we're trying to come up with this new mindset let's celebrate him. Let's celebrate who he was and to us who is still is," said Cathy Foster-Mendez, Torres' mother.

They gathered at the Dixwell Station where Torres was assigned. There, they stood at his memorial site and raised his flag.

Firefighters held a fundraiser for the family by selling t-shirts with his name on them. But that wasn't all.

Knowing how passionate Torres was to serve his community, his family decided to do the same. So, from morning until "nap time," his young sons Oliver and crew hosted a lemonade stand.

"Those two boys are the reason we keep going. What we've been through is hard. You know, I can't state that enough," Armand Mendez, Torres' father, said.

Money raised will go to local food banks and the family said they hope to come back and do this every year to honor and celebrate a hero.

"Every day before Oliver goes to bed, he says, 'I love you, Papi.' So, he's with us every day and in every way," said Erica Martinez, Torres' wife.