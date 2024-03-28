Driver who fled after fatal pedestrian crash in Meriden has come forward: police

The driver who fled after hitting a man on the Berlin Turnpike in Meriden on Wednesday night came forward and arrived at the police station a few hours after the crash, police said.

Authorities have been trying to notify the family of the victim who died but they said they have not been able to.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross the divided highway near 1966 North Broad St. around 7:15 p.m. and was struck by a yellow Chevy Silverado and then by a Hyundai Tucson that was right behind the Silverado.

The man who was struck died at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver of the Chevy Silverado fled the scene after the crash while the driver of the Hyundai Tucson remained at the scene.

Then, a few hours after the crash, the driver of the Chevy Silverado arrived at the Meriden Police Department.

The pickup has been impounded for further analysis and the investigation is open and active.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator William White #618 at (203) 630-6201.

The northbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike near the scene of the crash were opened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.