Fire That Displaces Dozens at Hamden Apartment Complex Started in Unit's Pantry Closet

At least 50 people were forced from their homes after a fire tore through an apartment complex on Warner Street in Hamden.

On Wednesday, the city's Fire Marshal's Office and representatives from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit joined insurance investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials are now saying that fire started in one of the unit's pantry closet. A mini freezer inside the pantry was the cause, crews said.

The mini freezer was plugged into an extension cord that was plugged into a wall outlet inside the closet. The mini freezer was the only item plugged into that outlet, according to firefighters. They said nothing else in the closet could've started the fire.

Crews responded to 42 Warner Street sometime around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 and found fire showing from several windows on two floors of the complex.

Fire was also shooting through the roof, according to Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Several residents were rescued from apartments, Merwede said. There were no injuries, he said.

There are 22 units in the apartment complex. Chief Merwede said the building was a total loss.

As many as 50 people are now without a home, according to Merwede.