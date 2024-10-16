Stamford

Firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire in Stamford

Stamford Fire Department

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire in Stamford early Wednesday morning and was taken to Stamford Hospital.

The fire department said firefighters responded to Hardesty Lane in North Stamford after receiving a 911 call at 2:04 a.m. and arrived nine minutes later.

The home had smoke detectors, which alerted the residents, and they escaped the fire safely, fire officials said.

Firefighters found that the fire had spread from the first floor to the second floor as well as the attic and thick smoke was billowing from the second-floor windows and roof dormers.

Photo courtesy of the Stamford Fire Department

After fighting the fire from the outside, firefighters went inside to fight it from the interior.

The residence is in a rural location, so a water tanker operation was set up with tankers from the Turn of River Volunteer Fire Department and Long Ridge Volunteer Fire Department providing support and two portable pools were set up, according to the fire department.

The fire was under control as of 3:10 a.m.

The Stamford fire marshal’s division is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

“Smoke detectors are our first line of defense in keeping families safe from fire. Today, we saw just how effective they can be in giving occupants precious time to escape safely,” Stamford Fire Chief Robert Morris said in a statement. “The presence of working smoke detectors in this home made all the difference. We urge everyone to take a moment today to check theirs. It’s a small step that could save your life.”

Smoke detectors are our first line of defense in keeping families safe from fire.

Stamford Fire Chief Robert Morris

The Stamford Fire Department has a free smoke detector installation program and offers free smoke detectors with installation for those in need.

You can learn more about that online here or by calling the Public Information Hotline at 203-977-5500 to schedule a free installation appointment.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
