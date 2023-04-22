Firefighters Work to Extinguish Large Fire at Scrapyard in Uncasville

Firefighters from several departments are working to extinguish a large fire at a scrapyard in the Uncasville section of Montville on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at Connecticut Scrap on Pequot Road.

Firefighters from about six surrounding towns have been at the scene for hours and the fire is still not under control. It is contained to the scrapyard.

Gales Ferry Volunteer Fire Company said one of its tankers has shuttled over 30,000 gallons of water to help with suppression operations.

In a video from Chesterfield Fire Department, large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen coming from within the scrapyard.

Fire officials are giving an update after a large fire broke out at Connecticut Scrap in Uncasville overnight.

The scrap company is also on scene with a crane to separate scrap metals and materials to help fire crews get water down to the root of the fire.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is also at the scene. Initially there was concern about air quality, but DEEP has determined it is not a concern for the public.

This is not the first time a fire has broken out at the property. Fire officials said this is the third multi-alarm fire at the site in two years.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.