Fitness club raises money for woman displaced by Vernon house fire

On Saturday, Anytime Fitness in Ellington was home to a different kind of fitness class.

This class was less about showing up for yourself, and more about showing up for someone else.

"I am overwhelmed and grateful for everybody," said Christine Jensen, of Vernon.

Last month, a fire tore through a multi-family home in Vernon. It happened before 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. No one was hurt, but several people were displaced and forced to find a new home. That included Jensen.

"I was at work. I got the devastating phone call from a friend of mind, saying the fire department is kicking in your door, is there anybody home, do you have pets," said Jensen.

She says she moved into her own apartment just last week after living with her sister for a while.

Jensen, a member of Anytime Fitness in Ellington, says her personal trainer created an hour-long boot camp class to give her some financial support. Registration was a $10 donation to her GoFundMe.

"When I started here a little over three years ago, she was my first client. She has just been a really positive, and very, very important member, not only to me but to this community," said Jonathan Killam, fitness manager at Anytime Fitness in Ellington.

Everyone taking the class said they were there for Jensen to prove to her that she isn't alone.

"This is just another way to give Christine some support and help her out through this tough time in her life," said Michael Purcaro, Town Administrator and Emergency Management Director for the Town of Vernon.

Purcaro says he knows Jensen from the gym, which is why he got involved and brought some of his colleagues with him to the class.

Others came out, not knowing Jensen personally, but wanting to help someone in need.

"Seeing her here today with us is making themselves push just a little bit harder," said Missy Rankin, of Vernon.

While up on their feet. This crowd helped someone get back on her feet, and in more ways than one.