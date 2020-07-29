Oz Griebel

Former Candidate for Governor Oz Griebel Dies After Accident While Jogging: Family

NBC Connecticut

Oz Griebel, who twice ran for governor in Connecticut, died Wednesday following an accident while jogging, a spokesperson announced.

Griebel ran for governor as an independent in 2018 and as a Republican in 2010.

Griebel was injured in a car accident while jogging on July 21, according to a family statement.

Local

Waterbury 19 mins ago

AMR Paramedic and EMT Honored For Saving Children From Apartment Fire

COVID19 survivor 23 mins ago

81-Year-Old Singer Recovering From COVID-19 Complications

"The Griebel family is very appreciative of the outpouring of support they've received since the accident and will share information about services once arrangements have been made," a statement read.

Griebel previously served as the president and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance.

This article tagged under:

Oz Griebel
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us