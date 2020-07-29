Former Candidate for Governor Oz Griebel Dies After Accident While Jogging: Family

Oz Griebel, who twice ran for governor in Connecticut, died Wednesday following an accident while jogging, a spokesperson announced.

Griebel ran for governor as an independent in 2018 and as a Republican in 2010.

Griebel was injured in a car accident while jogging on July 21, according to a family statement.

"The Griebel family is very appreciative of the outpouring of support they've received since the accident and will share information about services once arrangements have been made," a statement read.

Griebel previously served as the president and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance.