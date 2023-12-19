Former Derby alderman reaches plea deal on charges from Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol: NBC News

A former alderman and mayoral candidate in Derby plans to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reports, citing his lawyer and court documents.

Gino DiGiovanni Jr., who won the Republican mayoral primary in Derby, then lost the general election to Democrat Joseph DiMartino, was charged in August in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He was not an alderman at the time. but was later elected to the position.

He admitted to NBC Connecticut Investigates in October 2022 that he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and that he entered the building on that day. He told NBC Connecticut Investigates he didn't see any violence or commit any acts of violence when he was there.

It was after that NBC CT Investigates report aired, that the FBI began its investigation into DiGiovanni.

NBC News reports that Judge James E. Boasberg, a federal judge in Washington, DC, has set a plea agreement hearing for Jan. 3, and court records show DiGiovanni faces one misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

DiGiovanni told NBC News on Monday that he hadn't spoken to his lawyer yet about the case and didn’t know any of the details.

His attorney, Martin Minnella, told NBC News that DiGiovanni planned to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and he expects that his client will get a fine and probation.