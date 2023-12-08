Former Glastonbury officer suspected in burglary spree arrested in East Hampton

A former Glastonbury police officer who is suspected of committing dozens of burglaries in three states has been charged with the burglary of a restaurant in East Hampton, according to an arrest warrant.

Patrick Hemingway, 37, of Glastonbury, is suspected of committing around 45 burglaries in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts and targeting safes and cash registers at restaurants, according to police.

Police previously said he was suspected of burglaries in Wethersfield, Shelton and Old Saybrook and Glastonbury police said they were investigating a spree of burglaries in their town between February and June of this year that fit the pattern.

Hemingway is also suspected of stealing the cash register from Loco Perro Restaurant, on High Street in East Hampton, early on the morning of March 8, according to an arrest warrant application dated Nov. 27.

The burglary happened hours after Hemingway was at the Glastonbury Police Department for training, according to the warrant.

East Hampton police officers responded to the restaurant at 1:50 a.m. on March 8 when an alarm went off and the owner of the restaurant said the cash register that was taken had between $150 and $200 inside.

The cost of the damage done to the restaurant during the burglary is estimated at around $2,000.

Police asked other businesses in the area to check to see if there had been any additional burglaries and surveillance video from the Lakeside Bar & Grill showed someone matching the same description as the man from the Loco Perro Restaurant burglary trying to get inside, but the video could not confirm the actions, according to the arrest warrant application.

Hemingway was a Glastonbury police officer from January 2019 until Sept. 1, 2023, when he resigned, according to court documents. Before that, he was a New Britain police officer from August 2009 until joining the Glastonbury police department.

East Hampton police charged Hemingway with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and larceny in the sixth degree. He is due in court on Jan. 5.

Hemingway is also suspected in a burglary at Pizza Palace in Old Saybrook in May.

Online court records state he was charged with burglary in the third degree in Old Saybrook and is due in court on Jan. 5.

In November, Wethersfield police announced an arrest in a burglary at the Old Wethersfield Country Store from February and police said a suspect named Patrick Hemingway was charged, but did not confirm it was the former officer.

The arrest warrant from East Hampton mentions the Wethersfield charges and says that the suspect in the Wethersfield case was wearing the same jacket seen in the video from the Loco Perro burglary.

The arrest warrant application also says the state police western district major crimes is compiling additional information.

In September, Hemingway was arrested, accused of illegally using law enforcement systems, possibly to check if investigators were on to him.

He remains in police custody on $1 million bond, according to online court records