Fresh Air and Education Both Available at Auer Farm

You may be looking for ways to get the kids out of the house and try something new. One local farm in Bloomfield is still open for business, and with 120 acres of land, there is plenty of room to safely get outside and maybe even learn something new.

“We have the animals. We have the gardens, the vegetables growing and then we have education programs for children and families. People of all ages,” Jonni Mitchell, the coordinator of Education and Camp Programs at Auer Farm, said.

While some of their regularly scheduled events, like their school programs, have been put on hold, the learning hasn’t stopped.

“We do put out education videos, different challenges every week for families and kids to do at home,” Mitchell said. “Last week we focused in on birds and eggs and nests and we add in videos from animals at the farm but we give the kids some guidelines and some projects to do at home.”

This week you can look out for a video on bunnies -- just in time for Easter.

“It’s very important that, first of all, the kids have something aside from what they’re getting from school," Mitchell said.

And if you’re looking to get some fresh air, Auer Farms is still open for business.

“We’re 120 acres,” Mitchell said. “So we’re a good -size farm, so there’s not a lot of crowding at all. It’s really nice to see families out and about enjoying the trails.”

The farm is also offering curbside service for fresh eggs, maple syrup and a variety of seasonal fresh farm products.

“We’re just hoping that people will come out to the farm and enjoy it. It’s a beautiful piece of property. Iit’s here for people to appreciate and walk around and it’s a wonderful place to just bring your family,” Mitchell said.

And of course the farm is taking safety precautions around COVID 19 with signs all around the property and reminders to keep a safe social distance and don’t forget to bring your face masks!

For more information on all the farm offerings you can visit https://auerfarm.org/.