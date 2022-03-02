Fundraiser for Ukraine Relief to Be Held in New Britain's Polish Community

Around the world, efforts are being made to help provide humanitarian relief for Ukraine. Some of those efforts are happening right here in Connecticut.

The Belvedere Restaurant is located on New Britain’s Broad Street, the heart of the city’s Polish community. Many people in that area have ties to Ukraine, including the owner of the Belvedere Restaurant.

As people flee Ukraine, many are finding refuge in neighboring countries, like Poland - the homeland of restaurant owner Ela Konferowicz.

“We are like sisters and brothers as far as countries so we want to help as much as we can,” she said.

Konferowicz has watched in anguish, knowing women and children are fleeing Ukraine while men ages 18 to 60 are being required to stay and fight.

“They are actually separating the families. Nobody knows if they’ll be able to see those men again,” Konferowicz said.

To help, the Belvedere Restaurant will hold a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night. Free food will be provided while 50% of the bar's proceeds go to Maidan Unite; the Ukrainian non-profit is buying and collecting medical supplies.

“We are flying them to Poland. From Poland, we have volunteers from Ukraine who will come and pick them up,” explained Maidan United President Sophia Dumansky.

For Kateryna Pushkar, who was raised in Ukraine, this is a very personal cause. She still has family in harm’s way.

“You don’t know if you will see them alive tomorrow or if you’ll hear anything from your family,” said Pushkar, who has been in the United States for 18 years.

Pushkar, who is a nurse here in Connecticut, is urging industry collegues to donate medical supplies that might otherwise go to waste.

“I know how much stuff we are throwing away - just throwing away because we don’t think about it,” she said.

While donated medical supplies can be dropped off at the Ukrainian Credit Union in Wethersfield, Maidan United is hoping for a big turnout Friday at Belvedere.

“We are hoping to get as many people as possible to raise as much money as possible,” said Dumansky.

A full list of items needed is listed on the Maidan United Facebook page and website.