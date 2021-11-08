How You Can Save Money as Gas Prices Continue to Climb in Conn.

Drivers across the state of Connecticut have sticker shock at the gas pumps.

People are paying anywhere from $3.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded in South Windsor to $3.99 in New Haven.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It’s definitely a little ridiculous for the average person having to spend upwards of $40-$50,” said Geovonnie Ogiovie, a driver from North Haven.

“It's kind of ridiculous,” said Michael Vaiciunas, a driver from East Haven.

Vaiciunas is a personal shopper so he’s on the road every day picking up orders and delivering it to people’s doorsteps.

He says he’ll drive slower, which is one piece of advice AAA has for drivers. Drive the speed limit and avoid those quick starts, according to Tracy Noble, the AAA spokesperson for Greater Hartford.

AAA also suggests people shop around for the lowest gas prices, something Vaiciunas and his friend also do.

“Sometimes if we find one that's in North Haven that's a little cheaper then we'll go there, but sometimes if there's West Haven that's cheaper then he'll turn right back around,” said Vaiciunas.

AAA also suggests drivers read the gas cap on their car or manual because most cars can take regular unleaded gas and drivers can save money instead of buying a more expensive blend.

Paying with cash when possible can also save you a buck or two at a lot of gas stations around the state.

According to AAA’s map, Litchfield and New Haven counties have the cheapest gas, while Fairfield and New London counties have the most expensive.

The reason is because of the price of crude oil.

“Crude oil closed again above $80/barrel on Friday and that is the number one driver of the cost that we see at the pump,” Noble said.

The price of crude oil is so high because President Joe Biden is not allowing oil drilling on federal land anymore so the United States has to resort to buying crude oil from foreign sources and it costs more money to ship it here, according to Michael Fox, the director for the Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America.

Monday’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded in Connecticut was $3.53. That’s $1.40 higher than a year ago when the price of crude oil was under $40 a barrel.

AAA said prices are starting to level off, which could be a good sign, but with the holidays in sight more demand may push prices to rise again.