Gillette Castle Restorations Completed in Time for Busy Holiday Weekend

“It’s just a beautiful site, and it’s a unique site,” said Trumbull’s Dave Pisani. “It’s fantastic, it’s a state park and everyone has access to it.”

From the trails to the structure itself, East Haddam’s Gillette Castle State Park was filled with life, but for the last three years, access through its doors has been rare.

“The whole area all around the castle was all closed off and it was full of construction,” said Friends of Gillette Castle President Lynn Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said the castle’s $2.1 million, state-funded restoration project was carried out in three phases, starting with the castle’s portico and retaining wall.

“They labeled every single stone so every single stone went right back in the same place they got it from. It was a really meticulous restoration,” she said.

The terrace was the third and final phase that was just recently completed, opening up the castle’s southern face to the views overlooking the Connecticut River.

“It’s a beautiful spot along the Connecticut River. This state has so much that it offers us natural resources, it’s beautiful,” said Clinton’s Jerry Dunn.

The renovations at Gillette Castle are part of the state’s near-$50 million improvement effort to provide upgrades to Connecticut’s park system.

“Gillette Castle brings people to the area and helps everyone see the beauty of our neighborhood,” Wilkinson said.

She said tickets to get inside the castle have been sold out every day this weekend, and said it’s always a good idea for future park-goers to check ticket availability online before making the trip.