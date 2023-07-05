Governor activates CT's extreme hot weather protocol through Friday

Hazy, hot and humid conditions have triggered a first for 2023 - activation of Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol.

Governor Ned Lamont says the protocol will be in effect from Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. through Friday at 8:00 p.m.

The governor's office says the point of the protocol is to, "ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions."

People can call 2-1-1 or go to 211ct.org to get information on cooling centers in their area. State agencies and towns will work with United Way to make sure the list of locations is accurate and updated.

According to the governor's office, these are the actions that are implemented when the extreme hot weather protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.

Municipalities and other partners submit information on the opening of cooling centers into the WebEOC, providing a real-time database on the availability of these locations statewide. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system to act as a clearinghouse to assist residents in locating a cooling center.

Regional coordinators from the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security monitor WebEOC in order to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.

The energy utility companies provide the state with regular updates regarding the impact of the weather conditions on their respective utilities throughout the duration of the protocol.

Officials remind residents that anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, but some people have a greater risk. Those with greater risks include infants and young children, people 65 years old and older, people who overexert during work or exercise and people who are physically ill.

Follow NBC Connecticut for the latest weather forecast and information regarding the summer heat.