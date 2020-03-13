Griffin-Health Physician Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Griffin-Health community-based physician has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to company officials.

Griffin-Health officials said the doctor was not in his office and did not see any patients in the 24 hours before he started experiencing symptoms, and that public health officials believe there is no action needed for his patients or office staff at this time.

Griffin-Health is based in Derby.

The man is being quarantined.

“Griffin Health is well-prepared to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effort is underway to expand capacity to care for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and to make COVID-19 testing available to the community. Griffin Health is also working with local officials and community-based organizations to ensure the continued delivery of social services and to address new needs resulting from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 response,” the company wrote in a statement.

Eleven Connecticut residents have tested positive for the virus, as of the state update Friday afternoon.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing, which means avoiding crowded public places and large gatherings, and maintaining distance from others (approximately 6 feet) whenever possible.