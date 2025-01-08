Groton passes ordinance to fine street takeover participants

Groton passed an ordinance Tuesday to fine people participating in street takeovers.

“There’s rules of the road, there’s regulations, there’s laws, there’s ordinances and we want people to obey them,” said Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro.

He says street takeovers have resulted in injuries, damages and even a death in Groton. North Haven, New Haven, Middletown and Hartford have also had incidents involving street takeovers.

“It’s a problem here. It’s a problem in many cities and towns here in Connecticut,” said Fusaro.

The new ordinance fines participants $1,000 for the first offense, $1,500 for the second, and $2,000 for the third offense as well as any offense occurring after that.

“There are additional consequences and people will understand in addition to whatever penalties they may incur in the court there’s going to be additional penalties levied against them here in the town,” said Fusaro.