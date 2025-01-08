Groton

Groton passes ordinance to fine street takeover participants

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

Groton passed an ordinance Tuesday to fine people participating in street takeovers.

“There’s rules of the road, there’s regulations, there’s laws, there’s ordinances and we want people to obey them,” said Groton Police Chief L.J. Fusaro.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He says street takeovers have resulted in injuries, damages and even a death in Groton. North Haven, New Haven, Middletown and Hartford have also had incidents involving street takeovers.

“It’s a problem here. It’s a problem in many cities and towns here in Connecticut,” said Fusaro.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The new ordinance fines participants $1,000 for the first offense, $1,500 for the second, and $2,000 for the third offense as well as any offense occurring after that.

“There are additional consequences and people will understand in addition to whatever penalties they may incur in the court there’s going to be additional penalties levied against them here in the town,” said Fusaro.  

This article tagged under:

Groton
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us