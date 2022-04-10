Middletown

Hartford Marathon Foundation Holds Race in Middletown

Hartford Marathon Foundation

People came out to run the 5K and 10K Hartford Marathon Foundation race in Middletown Sunday.

The race aimed to benefit middle and high school students through the new Dr. Susie Beris youth running program.

Beris is a Southbury pediatrician who provided an endowment to the foundation with hopes of reaching more students and increasing inclusion, diversity and opportunities to support the next generation of runners.

In the men's 10K race, New Haven's Malcolm Connor won with a time of 31:39. Samuel Alexander of Waterford took second place with a time of 31:48 and Middletown's Ben Lanza finished in third with a time of 32:04.

NBC Connecticut

For the girls 10K, Sara-Caitrin Mandelburg of Hartford won with a time of 36:33. Hartford's Lindsay Crevoiserat finished in second place with a time of 36:44 and Anna Shields of Harwinton took third place with a time of 36:52.

Children between the ages of 2 and 11 were able to participate in the FitKids Run.

All results can be viewed here.

