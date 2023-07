Here's where you can find cooling centers to get out of CT's extreme heat

As local temperatures soar past the 90s, multiple Connecticut cities and towns have opened cooling centers in an effort to shelter vulnerable populations from the intense weather.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol Wednesday afternoon, warning residents to stay inside when they can. The protocol will remain in effect through Friday at 8 p.m.

As a part of the protocol, municipalities submitted information about cooling center locations to the state's 2-1-1 website.

Cooling centers are air-conditioned locations that provide relief to those in need during times of extreme heat. Infants and young children, seniors, people who work and exercise outside and those with physical illnesses may be particularly impacted by the heat.

The state has made a map of cooling centers available. Here are the locations that have been announced so far:

Waterbury

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

North End Recreation Center, 268 North Main Street. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Waterbury Senior Center, 1985 East Main Street. Hours: Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The senior center is available to seniors aged 60 and older only.

CHD Hospitality Center, 690 East Main Street. Hours: Thursday and Friday: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Maloney Magnet School, 233 South Elm Street. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Southington

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

Southington Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Southington Public Library, 255 Main Street. Hours: Wednesday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Southington Police Department, 69 Lazy Lane. Open all hours when the library or Calendar House are closed.

Farmington/Unionville

Cooling center available July 6-7:

Farmington Senior Center, 321 New Britain Avenue. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Avon

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

Avon Senior Center, 635 West Avon Road. Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road. Hours: Wednesday-Friday during regular business hours. Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

New Haven

Cooling Centers available July 5-7:

Ives Main Library, 133 Elm Street. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Fair Haven Branch Library, 182 Grand Avenue. Hours: Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Thursday: 12–8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Mitchell Branch Library, 37 Harrison Street. Hours: Monday: 12-8 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Stetson Branch Library, 197 Dixwell Avenue. Hours: Monday and Tuesday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesday: 12–8 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wilson Branch Library, 303 Washington Avenue. Hours: Monday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Tuesday: 12–8 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Senior centers are available as cooling centers for adults aged 55 and up:

Atwater Senior Center, 26 Atwater Street. Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dixwell/Newhallville Senior Center, 197 Dixwell Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

East Shore Senior Center, 411 Townsend Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Winchester

Cooling centers available July 5-8:

Winchester Town Hall, 338 Main Street, Francis P Hicks room and LeAnn LeClair room on the Second Floor. Hours: Wednesday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Avenue. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beardsley and Memorial Library, 40 Munro Place, library basement. Hours: Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thomastown

Cooling centers available July 6-9:

Thomaston Ambulance Headquarters, 237 South Main Street. Open Thursday through Sunday, hours as needed. Call 860-283-4343 for further information.

Middlefield

Cooling center available July 6-7:

Middlefield Senior Center, 405 Main Street. Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

North Branford

North Branford residents can use the following libraries as cooling centers throughout the summer:

Atwater Memorial Library, 1720 Foxon Road. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edward Smith Library, 3 Old Post Road. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hartford

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

Hartford Public Library- New Park Library, 7 New Park Avenue. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hartford Public Library- Park Street Library at the Lyric, 603 Park Street. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hartford Public Library- Dwight Branch, 7 New Park Street. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hartford Public Library- Campfield Branch, 30 Campfield Ave. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hartford Public Library- Barbour Street, 261 Barbour Street. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hartford Public Library- Albany Ave, 1250 Albany Ave. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Center Church, 60 Gold Street (Enter using the Lewis Street entrance.) Hours: Wednesday: 2-7 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. -6 p.m.; Friday hours to be announced.

Danbury

Cooling centers available July 5-9:

Danbury War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Danbury Public Library, 170 Main Street. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bloomfield

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

Alvin and Beatrice Wood Human Services Center, 330 Park Avenue in Bloomfield. Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Use the southeast (flagpole) entrance after 5 p.m.

East Hartford

Cooling Centers available July 5-7:

East Hartford Senior Center, 15 Milbrook Drive. Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Raymond Library, 840 Main Street. Hours: Monday and Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Hartford Wickham Library, 656 Burnside Avenue. Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 1-8 p.m.

Public Safety Complex, 31 School Street. Hours: open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Community Cultural Center, 50 Chapman Place. Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Milford

Cooling center available July 6-7:

Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Avenue. Hours: Thursday: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday: 1-5 p.m.

Bridgeport

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

Greater Bridgeport Transit Station, 710 Water Street, Hours: Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Senior centers (open weekdays only):

Black Rock Senior Center, 2676 Fairfield Avenue. Hours: 8-3 p.m.

East Side Senior Center, 268 Putnam Street. Hours: 8-3 p.m.

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street. Hours: 8-3 p.m.

North End Bethany Senior Center, 20 Thorme Street. Hours: 8-3 p.m.

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

Main Branch, 925 Broad Street. Hours: open Monday and Tuesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue. Hours: open Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday: 12-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Newfield Branch, 755 Central Avenue. Hours: open Monday and Tuesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday: 12-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

North Branch, 3455 Madison Avenue. Hours: Open Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m; Tuesday and Thursday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

East Side Branch, 1174 East Main Street. Hours: open Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday: 12-8 p.m.; Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Manchester

Cooling centers available July 5-8:

Weiss Center, 479 Main Street. Hours: open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Manchester Senior Center, 549 East Middle Turnpike. Hours: Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Mary Cheney Library, 586 Main Street. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Whiton Library, 100 North Main Street. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

South Windsor

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

South Windsor Library, 1550 Sullivan Avenue. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

South Windsor Community Center, 150 Nevers Road. Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Madison

Cooling center available July 5-6:

Madison Senior Center, 29 Bradley Road. Hours: Wednesday: 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Westport

Cooling centers available July 5-7:

Westport Senior Center, 21 Imperial Avenue. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Westport YMCA, 14 Alan Raymond Lane. Hours: Wednesday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike. Hours: Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m.

Stamford

Cooling center available all summer:

New Covenant Center, 174 Richmond Hill Avenue. Hours: Monday-Saturday: 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Centers open as needed throughout the summer:

Stamford Government Center first floor lobby, 888 Washington Boulevard. Hours: Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Lobby is available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Domus Community Center, 87 Lockwood Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Weed and Hollander Library, 1143 Hope Street. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday: 12-7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

South End Library, 34 Woodland Avenue. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Harry Bennett Library, 115 Vine Road. Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

DiMattia Library, One Public Library Plaza. Hours: Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Greenwich

Cooling centers available July 5-8:

Greenwich Main Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue. Hours: open Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.' Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Perrot Memorial Library, 90 Sound Beach Avenue. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Byram Shubert Library, 21 Mead Avenue. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday: 12-8 p.m.

Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Road. Hours: Monday: 12-8 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Bendheim Western Greenwich Civic Center, 449 Pemberwick Road. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Greenwich Public Safety Complex, John Margenot Atrium, 11 Bruce Place. Hours: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

New London

Cooling centers available July 6-8:

New London Public Library, 63 Huntington Street. Hours: Thursday: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-1pm

Senior Center, 120 Broad Street. Hours: Thursday, Friday: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

If you can't stay out of the sun, Gov. Lamont advised people to drink plenty of water and wear lightweight clothing. However, it is best to limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening and stay out of direct sunlight.