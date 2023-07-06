A sunny start to Thursday, with heat and humidity sticking around

Yesterday's sunshine continues in Connecticut today, with a few clouds expected to make their way through later in the day.

It'll be a hot day with highs in the low 90s. Inland temperatures look to get to 91, while those along the shoreline can expect it to feel like 84 degrees today. We're about 6 degrees above the normal temperatures for this time of year.

High humidity values remain on Wednesday. Today’s record high is 102 degrees, set 13 years ago.

Those looking to get outside are reminded to keep heat in mind, so remember to bring sunscreen, take frequent breaks, and hydrate as much as possible.

Clouds move in later today with a brief storm possible for some isolated areas. The best chance for an upcoming storm is Monday.

The severe weather outlook is low for Thursday, and the heat trend looks to continue into Friday. You could call it a "cooling trend," but we'll stay in the 80s for the next several days.

