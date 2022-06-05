Honor Flight Conn. Sends 44 Veterans to Washington, D.C. for Memorial Tour

It was a big day for some Connecticut veterans who boarded the first Honor Flight since the start of the pandemic.

Following a police escort from Winsor Locks High School, roughly 44 veterans made their way inside Bradley International Airport. There, families and the Connecticut National Guard applauded their bravery and gathered for a brief ceremony.

Honor Flight Connecticut formed in 2019, joining more than 130 hubs in 45 states across the country. It's a program that gives WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam vets an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The trip allows veterans to view their war memorials, connect with other vets, and share their stories. Co-founders Matt and Dan Spark say it's a quick, 12-hour trip in total that gives them the honor and respect they deserve for their service.

"We planned and canceled three honor flights during pandemic, thinking we're through it, we're not through it. Planned another one, canceled. Here we are, and we're 44 veterans deep today. We got 8 WWIIs, 18 Korean Conflict veterans, and 18 Vietnam veterans with us today," said Dan Sparks.

According to the Honor Flight network website, 245,178 vets nationwide have taken an Honor Flight since 2005. Among the vets who traveled from Connecticut on Sunday, a few were 100 years old.

"Obviously, we've got a lot of veterans in this state and a lot of veterans that deserve to be honored, that should be honored, the want to honor," said Matt Sparks.