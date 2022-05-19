Ongoing Investigation at Old Saybrook Business Involves Chemicals: Source

Multiple local and federal agencies are conducting an ongoing investigation at a company in Old Saybrook.

Investigators have been at LabDirect at 6 Center Road since Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief Michael Spera. He would not say what police are investigating. The business is closed, he said.

Spera said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation centers around chemicals at the property, according to a source close to the investigation.

Other businesses in the area are closed during the investigation, the source said.

Center Road remains closed Thursday morning.