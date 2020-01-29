Plainfield

House Fire Kills Two Including 9 Year-Old Child in Plainfield

Crews battle a large fire in Plainfield.

A 9-year-old and another person has died after a fire engulfed a home in Plainfield on Tuesday night.

Crews responded to a house fire on 885 Norwich Road in Plainfield at 10 p.m.

According to officials, when firefighters arrived on scene the homeowner told them two people, including a 9-year-old, were still inside the home.

Due to the flames, fire personnel and police were unable to enter the home.  Once the fire was under control, crews entered the home and located the two deceased individuals.

Plainfield School officials have been notified of the child's death and they are providing support for anyone who may need during this tragic time.

The homeowner was transported to William W. Backus Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.  The Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office, the Plainfield Police Department, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are working together to investigate the fire.

