House in Bristol Uninhabitable After Fire: FD

A house in Bristol is uninhabitable after a fire on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to Second Street after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke showing from a one-story wood frame home.

The homeowner told firefighters that everyone was out of the home, firefighters said.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to fire crews.

There is moderate smoke and fire damage in the home and has been deemed uninhabitable, investigators said.

The Red Cross is assisting the lone occupant of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.