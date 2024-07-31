How to maximize your vacation time

We’re already halfway through the summer and the year and you may be doing an inventory of how many vacation days you have left.

Experts say taking time away from work is important for your physical and mental health, so plan a vacation and give yourself something to look forward to.

While on vacation, connect with nature and step out of your comfort zone.

“Whatever it is that you want to do, get outside, do things that are out of your routine, connect with other people and really help yourself feel emotionally rejuvenated,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist at The Institute of Living.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Dr. Saunders also recommends you put aside your phone and work computer and really unplug while on vacation and spend time connecting with the people you are closest to.

“Vacations or time away is not about the amount of money that you spend, it's about the people that you spend it with, that for parents, you're creating memories for your children. And remember things don't have to go perfectly. Some of the best memories are the things that went wrong or the things that you laughed at,” said Dr. Saunders.

You may wonder if one long trip or several short vacations are better for your health.

Dr. Saunders recommends you do what works best for your family, but if possible take one full week to recharge.

“Really, the only way you can truly kind of emotionally and mentally disconnect is having some extended time,” said Dr. Saunders.

As the vacation is winding down, save one last fun activity for the end to distract you from the dread of returning to work and give yourself a buffer day to settle back into your routine.