Hundreds Mourn Young Man Killed by State Police in West Haven

Loved ones of Mubarak Soulemane gathered for a memorial service for the 19-year-old on Sunday.

It comes as there are growing demands for a thorough investigation into the State Police shooting of the young man in West Haven.

Hundreds filled the First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven to mourn the loss of Soulemane.

Family and friends remembered Soulemane for his infectious smile, willingness to help others and his success as an athlete.

Earlier this month, he was shot and killed by a State Police trooper in West Haven during what started as an investigation into a reported carjacking.

“There can be no way to justify carjacking but the punishment must meet the crime. And if in fact it was determined to be a crime that should have been determined in a court not by him being killed,” said Rev. Al Sharpton of the National Action Network.

Addressing the media earlier today about our call for justice in the police killing of Mubarak Soulemane in New Haven, CT. pic.twitter.com/DBnTbvocTT — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 26, 2020

Sharpton, the civil rights activist, attended Sunday’s service. He’s calling for a full and thorough investigation into the deadly shooting.

“There seems to be no logic that I can see as to why you needed to shoot that amount of times for a man sitting in a disabled car when you have backup. That speaks to the worst of law enforcement,” Sharpton said.

Also traveling here: the mother of Eric Garner who died after being put in an apparent choke hold in New York City in 2014.

Gwen Carr says she’s standing in solidarity with the Soulemane family.

“I’m here to support because you know the way they took my son out it seems like it’s just an epidemic within our communities,” Carr said.

State police said the trooper who opened fire has been placed on administrative assignment per department policy.

After calls that state police shouldn’t investigate themselves, the state’s Division of Criminal Justice has taken over the review of the shooting.