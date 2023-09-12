Tracking Hurricane Lee: Potential impacts in Connecticut

Hurricane Lee is a category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday afternoon and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the storm and any potential impact it will have here in Connecticut.

Latest thinking on Hurricane Lee from NBC Connecticut meteorologists

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Bermuda.

The midday update from the National Hurricane Center has the Cape and Islands just on the western edge of the forecast cone.

The cone only shows the possible location for the center of the storm and impacts will be felt well outside of that.

Hurricane Lee spans hundreds of miles.

Only fringe impacts are expected here in Connecticut from Lee since the center of the storm is expected to be west of us.

Strong winds and some rain are possible but finer details are being nailed down. There's still some discrepancy in the intensity of impacts here locally. As we come to the final days before the storm passes, the forecast is becoming a little more clear.

Wind forecast at noon Saturday (GFS/American model)

Wind forecast at noon Saturday (European model)

Wave heights are expected to increase late this week into the weekend for beaches and coastal communities in New England.

Rip currents will also be a concern in addition to rough surf.