Impaired woman was driving the wrong way on Route 9 in Old Saybrook: police

State police have arrested a woman who they said was impaired, going the wrong way on Route 9 in Old Saybrook and turned around and kept going after police initially stopped her.

A state trooper who was on patrol on Route 9 South in Old Saybrook on Saturday night and saw a driver going the wrong way, heading north, between exits 2 and 3 around 10:36 p.m., so the trooper put the lights and sirens on and stopped the vehicle, state police said.

The driver, a 58-year-old Naugatuck woman, stopped her vehicle in front of the trooper’s cruiser and said she didn’t realize she was driving in the wrong direction, state police said.

An Essex police officer helped the trooper with stopping southbound traffic and the trooper told the driver to move into the shoulder, but she turned her vehicle around and went south, straddling the right lane and right shoulder, state police said.

The trooper again signaled her to stop, but she kept going at slow speeds until the trooper and Essex police officer boxed her vehicle in and stopped it, according to a news release from state police.

The driver had bloodshot eyes, appeared to be impaired and the smell of alcoholic beverage was coming from within the vehicle, state police said.

She failed field sobriety testing and was taken to Troop F, where she was charged with disobeying the signal of an officer, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

She was later released from custody on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday.