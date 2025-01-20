Old Saybrook

Impaired woman was driving the wrong way on Route 9 in Old Saybrook: police

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

State police have arrested a woman who they said was impaired, going the wrong way on Route 9 in Old Saybrook and turned around and kept going after police initially stopped her.

A state trooper who was on patrol on Route 9 South in Old Saybrook on Saturday night and saw a driver going the wrong way, heading north, between exits 2 and 3 around 10:36 p.m., so the trooper put the lights and sirens on and stopped the vehicle, state police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The driver, a 58-year-old Naugatuck woman, stopped her vehicle in front of the trooper’s cruiser and said she didn’t realize she was driving in the wrong direction, state police said.

An Essex police officer helped the trooper with stopping southbound traffic and the trooper told the driver to move into the shoulder, but she turned her vehicle around and went south, straddling the right lane and right shoulder, state police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The trooper again signaled her to stop, but she kept going at slow speeds until the trooper and Essex police officer boxed her vehicle in and stopped it, according to a news release from state police.

The driver had bloodshot eyes, appeared to be impaired and the smell of alcoholic beverage was coming from within the vehicle, state police said.

She failed field sobriety testing and was taken to Troop F, where she was charged with disobeying the signal of an officer, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.  

Local

Seymour 45 mins ago

Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Seymour

Newington 1 hour ago

Man and woman kidnapped woman, held her in Newington motel for days: police

She was later released from custody on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Old Saybrook
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us