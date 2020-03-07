In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: March 7

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Coronavirus Cases Grow

The death toll from coronavirus climbed to 11 in the U.S. this week, with most of the deaths in Washington state. In New York, the wife, son, daughter, and neighbor of an attorney who lives in Westchester County have now also tested positive for coronavirus. See more on the increasing numbers of cases in the U.S. here.

Hit-and-Run Tragedy

A 41-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car near the Wesleyan campus in Middletown on Wednesday night. Brooke Rich worked for the university's food service provider. The driver who hit Rich took off, police said. For more on the tragedy, click here.

Biden's Super Tuesday

Joe Biden went into Super Tuesday with only a South Carolina win under his belt, but his day ended with victories in at least nine states, completely changing the road to the Democratic nomination. Bernie Sanders won in three states and Mike Bloomberg's win in American Samoa was not enough to keep him in the race. Bloomberg dropped out Wednesday and threw his support to Biden. For more on the Super Tuesday fallout, click here.

Dono Development

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Wednesday that the city entered into an agreement with a company to develop the area in Downtown North around Dunkin' Donuts Park. The deal with RMS Companies is expected to allow construction to begin sometime this spring. The $50-million project will include residential units, retail, and a parking garage. See more on the plans here.

Tick Troubles

The first statewide study of ticks found that nearly half of all deer ticks collected were infected with Lyme disease. The study was conducted by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and was funded by the CDC. See what other tick revelations the study revealed here.

