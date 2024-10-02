Iran's missile attack raises new fears during Rosh Hashanah 

Rosh Hashanah starts Wednesday night, but people in Connecticut are on edge after Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel one day earlier.

The attack resulted in only minor damage, but Jewish people in Connecticut say it brings a somber and stressful tone to what is supposed to be a celebration.

They also said it’s a reminder about the need for increased security, as antisemitism remains high since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“We've been working with all of our agencies and synagogues for several years now to elevate security, especially around the high holidays,” Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford President and CEO David Warren said.

Despite the attack, organizers say their celebration of the Jewish New Year will go on as planned.

The day is meant to celebrate humanity and new beginnings. Rabbi Yosef Wolvolsky said he hopes the day also inspires people to speak up for peace and an end to the conflict.

“All good people -- this is a time to stand up, to make our voices heard but also to have our actions heard,” Wolvolsky said as he prepared for a Rosh Hashanah celebration at his Chabad Jewish Center in Glastonbury.

Wolvolsky also has family in Israel and said he was in regular contact with them after Tuesday’s attack.

So does University of Connecticut student Eva Dannison. She said the ongoing conflict has put a somber mood on all Jewish holidays, even a celebration like Rosh Hashanah.

“We're supposed to be celebrating the sweetness of the new year and it’s definitely not a sweet new year,” she said.