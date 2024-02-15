Lake Compounce announces 2024 opening date

The ground is covered in snow and more snow is coming, but Lake Compounce is counting down the days until opening.

The Bristol park will open for the season on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. and Crocodile Cove, the water park, will open on Saturday, May 25.

This is the 178th season for Lake Compounce, which says it is the longest-running amusement park in the country.

With two months to go before opening, Lake Compounce is looking to fill more than 1,000 seasonal positions in food and beverage and rides. They are also looking for lifeguards. A representative for the park said it is offering pay up to $18 per hour for some positions.

Weekends in June will feature Kids Fest and Lake Compounce said July and August bring live music and entertainment to the park's new floating stage and there will be a fireworks show on July 4, 5, 6 and every Saturday in July.

“Our team is already hard at work getting the park and our rides ready for a spectacular 2024 season,” the general manager, Doug Hemphill, said in a statement.

“We are continuing to invest in our most beloved attractions as we reopen the nearly 100-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster after a massive transformation project. This off-season, we continued the re-tracking project of the Boulder Dash Roller Coaster, which now features nearly 1,000 feet of steel Titan Track,” he added.

You can see the 2024 operating calendar, open positions and purchase 2024 Season Passes online at LakeCompounce.com.