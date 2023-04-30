Lake Compounce Remains Closed Sunday Due to Rain

Rain has damped opening weekend at Lake Compounce this year as the park is closed for the second day in a row.

Park officials said the park would be closed again on Sunday. The park also made the decision to close on opening day on Saturday.

Originally, the park said despite the rain in the forecast, it would not be a complete wash out for the festivities that were planned.

Food and games at the amusement park and a bubble dance party were planned to celebrate the park's 177th year.

Shortly after the park was supposed to open on Saturday, park officials said the park would be closed for the day. The closure continued on Sunday.

It's unclear when opening weekend festivities will be rescheduled to.

Despite the weather this weekend, park-goers have plenty to look forward to during the season.

For the first time since the 90s, the amusement park is bringing back large scale concerts with a floating stage on the lake during Memorial Day Weekend. Click here to see the concert line-up.

Single day admission tickets are $34.99 online. In-person tickets are $59.99 for general admission and $49.99 for junior and senior admissions. For more information, click here.