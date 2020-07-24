Connecticut Lawmakers Pass Police Accountability Bill

Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives have passed a police accountability bill, 86-58. Seven lawmakers did not vote.

One controversial part of the bill removes “qualified immunity.”

The current state statute prevents officers from being held personally liable for misconduct. This bill gets rid of that protection and an amendment that would have kept "qualified immunity" for police officers failed early Friday morning.

The bill removes protection for police officers on civil suits, limits use of deadly force and calls for officers to face disciplinary action for not deescalating the situation.

The proposed legislation also calls for an inspector general to review deadly use of force cases. It also requires the purchase and use of body camera footage by local police departments, as well as storage of the footage for three years, which critics argue amounts to defunding of police.

Hundreds of police officers took to the Capitol today to rally against a proposed police accountability bill.

The bill now moves to the state Senate.