COVID-19

Long Line Forms for COVID-19 Testing Outside St. Francis Hospital in Hartford

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is underway at several sites in Connecticut and a long line has formed outside Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

The line on Wednesday morning is dozens of vehicles long. The line was blocks long and police helped to control the traffic.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Saint Francis Hospital for additional information.

There was a similar situation at Bristol Hospital.

“The problem lies that we don’t have enough specimen to sustain being open for a full day and taking care of health care providers and employees,” Nancy LaMonica, Director of Surgical Services for Professional Development for Bristol Health, said.

Since March 13, Bristol Health has collected and sent our more than 1,100 samples, collecting around 90-100 per day.

However, because of the limited supply of testing kits, the collection station will close after taking 40 specimens per day.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the governor's office about the supply of kits.

As of Tuesday, more than 29,036 tests have been conducted in Connecticut, according to the administration.

Bristol Health will continue to begin testing at 8 a.m., Monday through Saturday, and the collection station will be closed Sundays.

