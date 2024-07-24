Man has serious injuries after vehicle lands on him in Meriden

A man has serious injuries after his rolled over and landed on his legs in Meriden on Friday morning.

Police said the 35-year-old Meriden man was driving a 2013 Lexus GS350 on Old Colony Road at a high rate of speed when he went off the road around 12:58 a.m., crossed several front yards, hit a fire hydrant and flipped the car over several times.

The driver was thrown from the car, landed on the bottom of the his and the vehicle rolled on top of his legs, trapping him under the vehicle.

The car stopped behind a six-foot construction fence, making it difficult for emergency crews to get to him, police said.

The Meriden Fire Department extricated the man and he was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who has information on the crash or who has video footage should call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.