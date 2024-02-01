Martha Stewart visits Danielson gardening shop

A nursery and gardening store in Danielson had a visit from Martha Stewart recently.

Stewart, who is known for her expertise in entertaining, cooking, gardening and DIY, stopped by Logee's Tropical Plants in Danielson and the shop posted photos.

“We just had a wonderful visit from our gardening friend, Martha Stewart. It was fun to tour the recently renovated Big House conservatory together, enjoy a Kumquat and stop at our beloved Ponderosa Lemon Tree. While Martha was here, she picked up a beautiful Anthurium wendlingeri, grown by Marissa,” Logee’s posted on Facebook.

Martha Stewart blogged about the visit and posted photos as well.

“During a recent business day trip to Northeastern Connecticut, I made a stop at Logee’s Plants for Home & Garden in Danielson - one of my favorite sources for tropical specimens,” she posted.

She said she has been going to the store for years and the store owner, Byron Martin, has been on her television and radio shows.

“On this trip, I was excited to bring home several new plants to add to my growing collection - Begonias, Anthuriums, two Staghorn ferns, and a hanging citrus,” Stewart posted.

Stewart was in Connecticut over the weekend for the Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun and took part in a brunch on Sunday.

Guests of the brunch dined on popovers and sipped on mimosas.