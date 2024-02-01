Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart visits Danielson gardening shop

Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2023

A nursery and gardening store in Danielson had a visit from Martha Stewart recently.

Stewart, who is known for her expertise in entertaining, cooking, gardening and DIY, stopped by Logee's Tropical Plants in Danielson and the shop posted photos.

“We just had a wonderful visit from our gardening friend, Martha Stewart. It was fun to tour the recently renovated Big House conservatory together, enjoy a Kumquat and stop at our beloved Ponderosa Lemon Tree. While Martha was here, she picked up a beautiful Anthurium wendlingeri, grown by Marissa,” Logee’s posted on Facebook.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Martha Stewart blogged about the visit and posted photos as well.

“During a recent business day trip to Northeastern Connecticut, I made a stop at Logee’s Plants for Home & Garden in Danielson - one of my favorite sources for tropical specimens,” she posted.

She said she has been going to the store for years and the store owner, Byron Martin, has been on her television and radio shows.

Local

Connecticut 23 mins ago

Treasurer urges residents to check list of lost funds

UConn 1 hour ago

Castle scores 20 as top-ranked UConn beats Providence 74-65

“On this trip, I was excited to bring home several new plants to add to my growing collection - Begonias, Anthuriums, two Staghorn ferns, and a hanging citrus,” Stewart posted.

Stewart was in Connecticut over the weekend for the Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun and took part in a brunch on Sunday.

Guests of the brunch dined on popovers and sipped on mimosas.

This article tagged under:

Martha Stewartdanielson
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us