Middlebury Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford

A 32-year-old Middlebury woman has died after hitting a truck and a guardrail on Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

State police said 32-year-old Nicole Gabelman, of Middlebury, was driving a Nissan Altima and lost control on Interstate East, neat exit 56, just after 9 a.m. and hit the back to a tractor-trailer and the metal guardrail.

Gabelman died at the scene, state police said. The driver of the truck refused medical treatment.

State police are investigating and they ask witnesses and anyone with video of what happened to call Trooper Michael Dean  at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email

State police are investigating and they ask

witnesses and anyone with video of what happened to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.

