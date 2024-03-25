Middletown police detective is inducted into National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

A Middletown police detective was inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame for her heroism while responding to a call in August 2023.

Detective Karli Travis received the Courage in Service award during an event in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend.

Travis was responding to a call on Liberty Street the morning of Aug. 12 to investigate a report that a man was yelling and smashing glass.

Officials said a man with a hammer attacked her while she was responding to the call and the police chief said Travis had to shoot the suspect to save her own life and protect her community.

The Office of the Inspector General investigated and said the man charged at her, hit her, knocked her to the ground, climbed on top of her and continued to hit her. During the struggle, Travis fired her weapon.

A witness told police that Travis had yelled for the man to drop the weapon, but he didn't, and hit her in the shoulder with it, which caused her to fall, according to police documents.

Travis was treated at a local hospital for injuries, including a gunshot wound to the left hand.

The suspect was brought to an area hospital as well to be treated for gunshot wounds and he was released a couple of days later, officials said.

During the induction ceremony, Police Chief Erik Costa said Travis is an extremely dedicated officer. He said Travis tried to create space with the man, but was overpowered despite instructing him to stop.

Travis used her firearm to stop an imminent threat of death, Costa said.

While receiving her award, Travis said she was grateful for the support of the police department and her family.

Last year, Officer Alec Iurato with the Bristol Police Department received the Courage in Service award. He was injured in an ambush attack that killed two fellow police officers, Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.