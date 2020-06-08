Middletown Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Stabbing

Middletown police are searching for a suspect seen leaving the scene of a deadly stabbing Monday morning, police said.

Police officers were called to Green Street in Middletown for a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim who had died from apparent stab wounds, according to police.

Officers have identified 37-year-old William Bigaud as a suspect in the death investigation.

Bigaud was seen leaving the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Middletown Police

Bigaud has ties to Meriden, New Haven and the Bronx, police said.

He was last seen wearing a brown hat, khaki pants, a navy blue and white horizontal striped shirt and brown dress shoes, Middletown police said.

Police said to be on the lookout for Bigaud's vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Camry with Connecticut registration AP 18041. Police said the vehicle is tan but looks grayer.

Middletown police stressed this is not related to a deadly stabbing Sunday morning. This death marks the second deadly stabbing in the city in two days.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.