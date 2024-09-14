Motorcyclist killed in crash in New Haven

A 49-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Haven late Friday night.

State police said one motorcycle hit the back of another on Route 34 West near South Orange Street around 11:09 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, Noel Gonzalez, 49 of Waterbury, was driving a 2011 Can-Am Spyder and hit the back of a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R as they approached the intersection, state police said.

Both motorcyclists were thrown from their vehicles, slid across the pavement and hit a raised traffic island, police said.

They were both taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Gonzalez later died from the injuries, police said. The other motorcyclist’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Two traffic lights were damaged in the crash.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assisting in the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Troop G in Bridgeport at (203) 696-2500.