New Haven

Motorcyclist killed in crash in New Haven

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A 49-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Haven late Friday night.

State police said one motorcycle hit the back of another on Route 34 West near South Orange Street around 11:09 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to the preliminary investigation, Noel Gonzalez, 49 of Waterbury, was driving a 2011 Can-Am Spyder and hit the back of a  Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R as they approached the intersection, state police said.

Both motorcyclists were thrown from their vehicles, slid across the pavement and hit a raised traffic island, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They were both taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Gonzalez later died from the injuries, police said. The other motorcyclist’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Two traffic lights were damaged in the crash.

Local

Portland 1 min ago

Police asking residents in part of Portland to shelter-in-place

Hebron 20 mins ago

Man charged with drug offenses after hitting state police cruiser, fighting with trooper: officials

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assisting in the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Troop G in Bridgeport at (203) 696-2500.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us