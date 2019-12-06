Fire Rips Through Homes in Old Saybrook, Destroying 2

Two homes were destroyed in a massive fire that engulfed multiple homes on Beach Road West in Old Saybrook Friday.

Firefighters said the wind really strengthened and intensified the fire, allowing it to spread from home to home and making it difficult for crews to fight. The homes at 29 and 27 Beach Road West were destroyed and two others are damaged.

Fire officials said the wind coming off the ocean makes the area a challenging spot.

"We've had other fires in this neighborhood the back in the late 80s early 90s four houses went at the end of the street and about eight years ago or so three houses went," explained JT Dunn, a past Old Saybrook fire chief.

Video of the scene shows fire shooting up into the sky and smoke pouring out.

No one was hurt, but power lines did fall and Eversource was called in to drop power to the whole street.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.