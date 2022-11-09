Naugatuck

Naugatuck High School in Lockdown Amid Criminal Investigation

cars leave the driveway at Naugatuck High School
Police said they're investigating an active criminal investigation that's prompted a lockdown at Naugatuck High School.

Officers were the investigation is "being taken seriously," but there is no threat to students.

It's unclear what specifically police are investigating or for how long the school will remain in lockdown.

People are being asked to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

