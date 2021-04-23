Naugatuck High School's Former Associate Principal Reassigned After Independent Investigation

A former associate principal will have a new position starting Monday after Naugatuck Public Schools released the details in an independent investigation. The investigation was initiated after Johnna Hunt's daughter's racially charged comments on Snapchat were made public.

Investigators say the purpose of the investigation was to know if Hunt engaged in discriminatory race-based conduct in her role. The report found that there was "no evidence that Hunt has ever harbored or expressed racial bias or racist views."

Hunt's husband is Naugatuck's police chief. The town's mayor launched two separate independent investigations to figure out if the police chief had any knowledge or played a role in the messages. The reports found there "was no evidence Chief Hunt had any knowledge or played in any role in the messages."

According to one of the reports, Hunt's daughter sent a friend a series of messages in 2019 which included "My dad is now officially police chief so that means he's more advanced in shooting Black people then he just was a couple minutes ago." In another message, she stated, "I'll make my dad drive with lights and sirens and if we see any Black people we will shoot them."

"When I heard it, I felt so bad of that kind of comment and that kind of activity," said Samuel Scutlee, a parent of a student who attends the high school. "I was also afraid since my daughter attends the same school."

The comments sparked protest in and around the town when the comments were made public earlier this year.

The NAACP stepped in to help with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts after concerns from those who live in the area. The NAACP also released its own investigation.

"Those comments were of grave concern and we were concerned for the residents who lived in the town," said Ginne-Ray Clay, president of the NAACP Waterbury chapter. "We were able to put together a comprehensive report that we shared with the Mayor, we came up with 14 recommendations."

Some of those recommendations included establishing a resident-driven diversity, equity and inclusion committee, hiring a diversity officer and scheduling a series of town hall meetings to discuss issues openly, fairly and without retaliation.

Beginning on April 26, Hunt will begin working remotely on a special assignment for the rest of the school year and will assume her role as principal at Hillside Intermediate School for the 2021-22 school year.