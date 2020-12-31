Need New Year Inspiration? Stafford Springs Neighborhood Becomes Closer during Coronavirus Crisis

“You need a mask? You need toilet paper? I’ve got this, you’ve got that,” described Joanne Kallenbach.

The neighbors living on Fox Hill Drive in Stafford Springs didn’t consider themselves close.

“We just would see each other, walk down the street, driving and we would just wave and that was about it,” explained neighbor Emilie Lloyd.

That was until the coronavirus crisis shook up our lives.

“Why don’t we all just stand 6 feet apart, catch up?,” Kallenbach suggested in a text chain conversation to her neighbors.

After the success of their first social distanced happy hour, their street came alive.

From weekly DJ jam sessions, “We had ages of 1 years old to the 80s and they were all out there line dancing,” said neighbor Tim Cromwell. “I was retired, but I had the equipment. Something to do.”

They also held six-feet apart holiday events.

“Everyone is like, "I want to move into your neighborhood," said Kallenbach.

Those with kids were able to share the struggles of remote learning. Kids in Stafford Springs study from home on Wednesdays.

Then, there was even a proposal and wedding too. The couple held their first dance on the street.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. We all got closer as friends and relationships grew and everything like that it’s been great,” said Emilie Lloyd.

At a time when we’re asked to be a part, these neighbors came together when they needed each other most.

Lucky for the Dang family who moved onto fox hill drive during the pandemic.

“I’m probably going to cry. It makes me emotional, we ended up in the most perfect neighborhood,” said Katie Dang. “We’re so close with these neighbors like they’re our friends. We call us the Fox Hill Family. They’re our family now. They’re in our bubble.”

So even during the worst of times, there can be a silver lining.

They hope to continue to get closer and that their socially distanced fun will inspire other neighbors to get to know each other in the new year.

“Just because it’s a pandemic and just because you’re sheltered down doesn’t mean, you know, you can’t be a community,” said Kallenbach. “Just get out and meet your neighbors and stop them and just say hi.”