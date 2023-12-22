Neighbors shaken by police shooting in Stonington

Witnesses Friday described the chaotic scene of a police shooting in Stonington the night before.

State police were on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it happened.

They were there serving a felony warrant out of Norwich, according to police.

Neighbors in the area say the troopers were calling for the suspect to come out of a home. When the suspect came out, he shot a police K9, before troopers opened fire on him, according to witnesses.

"They started announcing to whoever the guy was, come out with your hands up so they told me to come back inside so I went back inside and at that point I looked out my window, said Chris, who didn't want his last name used. "As soon as I looked out the window the guy had already crossed the street. He shot the K9 dog."

State police reported there were serious injuries connected to the shooting, but didn't provide any further details.

The state police K9, named Broko, was killed, they said.

The investigation on the shooting has been turned over to the Office of the Inspector General.