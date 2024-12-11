New Haven food pantry helps hundreds before the holidays

Four-hundred people in New Haven received free boxes of food and hygiene necessities on Wednesday.

“One in eight people in New Haven are food insecure,” said Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Lorrice Grant. “Food insecurity is so prevalent in our city. Every week we’re feeding hundreds and hundreds of people.”

The event was hosted by Loaves and Fishes in partnership with PriceRite and Feed the Children.

There were approximately 45 volunteers at Wednesday's event.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s been about like a year now that I’ve been a volunteer,” said Michael Norris. “I love doing it because you know it helps the community to know that there are people that do care about the homeless.”

The New Haven resident says when he was in need he came to Loaves and Fishes and now he’s giving back to the community that helped him.

“It always makes me feel good that I can give back,” he said.

Nancy Mowery is visiting her daughter and stopped by to volunteer during her holiday vacation.

“This is an incredible event,” she said. “It’s just, it’s so needed. And you have to admire the people that do this work.”