New Haven Launches Restaurant Hub for Foodies

To-go orders are on tap in New Haven as the restaurant industry heads into the toughest three months of the year. City officials say they’re launching a new program to keep businesses going, a one-stop-shop for anyone who’s hungry.

“We started off in our backyard and then we ended up moving,” said Linwood Lacy, owner of “Pricilla Lacy presents Woody’s Wings.”

Lacy and wife Lachele are now at Woody’s Wings at 1378 Whalley Ave, where they’re celebrating one year in business. They keep photos of those backyard plates hanging overhead.

“It feels great to be able to show our kids whatever dreams you have whatever possibilities you have they can come true,” said Lachele Lacy.

They say business has been good, but with the winter months ahead, there’s some fear of what’s next.

“We’re still worried now but we just get up every day and we just keep it pushing because that’s the only thing we have to do,” said Linwood.

To help local restaurants, New Haven is launching a website that’s a foodie’s best friend. It’s a hub for all local restaurant hours, locations, websites and gift cards. It’s for customers whether you’re dining in, carrying out or looking for delivery.

“We wanted to encourage people to eat local. It’s very important to keep these establishments in business, and we have to support them,” said Cathy Graves, deputy director for economic development, who spoke to NBC Connecticut outside Kool Breeze Jamaican Cuisine.

“We are known for our oxtail and jerk chicken,” said Andrea Stone, Kool Breeze owner. “We are often sold out of our oxtail. I can’t cook enough!”

Stone’s restaurant is a few doors down from Woody’s Wings, and she’s also been serving Caribbean favorites for a year.

“Thank god we are able to survive, and we are surviving.”

She said dining in has slowed so they’re relying a lot on to-go orders. Kool Breeze is joining the website to help increase business.

“With new exposure then yes, I’m expecting that it will boost it up a bit,” said Stone.

Lacy said he’s also joining the city’s effort, after he said they’ve stuck by him, helping his dream come true.

“When you’re a small business, it’s rough for you, you know what I mean? So I’m happy,” said Lacy.

He’s also supporting those who have supported him all along the way. They’re hosting a toy drive for kids in the community, and plan to hand them out on Wednesday.