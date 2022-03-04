New Haven Man Sentenced to Over 50 Years in Prison for 2013 Murder

A New Haven man was sentenced to 55 years of jail time after being found guilty of a 2013 murder, according to the New Haven State's Attorney.

Officials said 25-year-old Tyhitt Bember was found guilty of felony murder, among other charges, during his sentencing hearing on March 3.

Bember allegedly killed then 18-year-old Javier Martinez at Common Ground High School in New Haven.

The city's state's attorney said that evidence from the trial showed that Bember approached Martinez with a gun and tried to rob him, subsequently shooting him. Officials said Martinez was shot five times in the back while trying to flee.

Martinez's family, as well as management and teaching staff at his high school attended the sentencing hearing. The judge noted that Martinez's life was "violently taken from him."

Investigators spent years working on the case and Bember was ultimately arrested in July of 2019.