new haven

New Haven Man Sentenced to Over 50 Years in Prison for 2013 Murder

Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Gray stone background, reflections on the floor, place for typography. Courtroom theme.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A New Haven man was sentenced to 55 years of jail time after being found guilty of a 2013 murder, according to the New Haven State's Attorney.

Officials said 25-year-old Tyhitt Bember was found guilty of felony murder, among other charges, during his sentencing hearing on March 3.

Bember allegedly killed then 18-year-old Javier Martinez at Common Ground High School in New Haven.

The city's state's attorney said that evidence from the trial showed that Bember approached Martinez with a gun and tried to rob him, subsequently shooting him. Officials said Martinez was shot five times in the back while trying to flee.

Martinez's family, as well as management and teaching staff at his high school attended the sentencing hearing. The judge noted that Martinez's life was "violently taken from him."

Investigators spent years working on the case and Bember was ultimately arrested in July of 2019.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

new havenprison2013 murder
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us