New Haven Police Arrest Man Accused of Shooting, Pistol Whipping Someone

New Haven police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting at and pistol whipping someone on Saturday.

Officers were called to a fight outside of a home on Dixwell Avenue near Thompson Street in the Newhallville neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had suffered a graze gunshot wound to his thigh and lacerations to his head.

An ambulance transported the 42-year-old man to the hospital. He has since been discharged, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Earl Hobby, of New Haven, assaulted the man by hitting him in the head with a handgun and shot at him.

During the investigation, officers said they developed information about a person of interest. On Saturday afternoon, an officer spotted Hobby on Dixwell Avenue, where he was detained without incident.

When Hobby was arrested, police said he was found in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Hobby is facing charges including criminal attempt at assault, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, breach of peace and possession of a controlled substance.

He was held in lieu of $500,000 bail and appeared in court on Monday.